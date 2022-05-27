Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan and Sriram Madhav Nene. It was from Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Her caption read, “So much to talk about, right? @drneneofficial @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @gaurikhan.” Have a look at the post below: Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Camille Vasquez calls Amber's 'sobbing without tears' the ‘performance of her life’
Her post is getting a lot of reactions from fans. Wrote a user, "All legends in one frame." Another comment read, "I can't breath ma'am." Commented another user, "The best pic ever."
Karan Johar's birthday bash was a huge affair and was attended by some of the top celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan and many others.
