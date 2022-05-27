Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan and Sriram Madhav Nene. It was from Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Her caption read, “So much to talk about, right? @drneneofficial @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @gaurikhan.” Have a look at the post below: Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Camille Vasquez calls Amber's 'sobbing without tears' the ‘performance of her life’

Her post is getting a lot of reactions from fans. Wrote a user, "All legends in one frame." Another comment read, "I can't breath ma'am." Commented another user, "The best pic ever." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Salman Khan In Middle Position ? King Always King ? — Tiger Is BACK (@Like4Salman) May 27, 2022

Pic of the day ❤ https://t.co/d7zJqtWh0M — Priyadarsini (@Priyadarsini306) May 27, 2022

Wow srk looking so happy after taking selfie with Sallu bhai...fan moment for shahrukh khan — Itz RJ (@ItzRJ94) May 27, 2022

Yar sare hi biwi yo ke saath aaye the. Salman bhai hi Akele aaye the. — Lonely_but_happy (@kaushikshelar7) May 27, 2022

Karan Johar's birthday bash was a huge affair and was attended by some of the top celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan and many others.