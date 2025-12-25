Shah Rukh Khan- Salman Khan's bond bigger than STARDOM: A look back at their friendship that survived fame, fallout and forgiveness

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's bond has seen several testing times, but they have been seen supporting each other even after having a serious feud. Read on.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been ruling Bollywood for decades with their charm and performances. The actors have also worked together onscreen for the first time in the 1995 movie Karan Arjun and became close friends. But their relationship wasn’t as smooth as it should be, as it had its own share of ups and downs. They had a major fallout in 2008, and with a hug, they sorted out the issue. They were always there for each other in difficult times, and it was quite evident when Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drug case. At that time, Salman was the only actor who was seen visiting Mannat and standing by his friend.

When Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were called Karan Arjun

After Karan Arjun’s success, fans started calling Salman and Shah Rukh as Karan and Arjun. They were seen hyping each other again in interviews, public events, and whenever they got a chance. They also did cameos in each other’s movies like Salman made a cameo in Shah Rukh’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and SRK in Salman’s Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Salman and Shah Rukh Khan feud

There was a fight between Salman and Shah Rukh in 2008 at Salman’s former girlfriend Katrina Kaif’s birthday party, after which things went cold between them. Aamir Khan, who was there at the party, tried to sort out and balance the situation, but things got ugly. After years of not being in terms, Shah Rukh and Salman patched up in Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar party in Mumbai in 2024. At that party, Shah Rukh and Salman shook hands and hugged each other. Since then, everything has been fine between the two.

When Salman Khan was asked about him and SRK being friends again, he said, “Yeh sab Baba hi kara sakta hai. Yeh sab Iftaar tak hi seemith nahin. Inshallah aap humein aage bhi saath dekh sakte ho!” Ever since the party, Shah Rukh and Salman were inseparable. On Salman Khan’s 53rd birthday bash, a video of him and Shah Rukh were seen singing Pyaar Hume Kis Modh Pe Le Aya from Satte Pe Satta went viral. They also promote each other’s films. In 2018, Salman also made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

When Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after drug bust a drug bust on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship, Salman Khan was seen arriving at Shah Rukh’s Mannat multiple times to support his friend and his family. There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan was heard saying Salman Khan is the one person who will be by his side, especially in his trying times.

