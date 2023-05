Today, Sameer Wankhede was at the Mumbai High Court. He has been told to make himself available for the CBI enquiry on May 22, 2023. The agency has alleged that the former NCB honcho demanded a bribe of Rs 25 crores to not frame in the drugs bust. In fact, quite a few officers of the NCB are under the radar of the CBI. They have alleged that the lifestyle of Sameer Wankhede is not proportional to his income. He submitted a document in the Mumbai High Court that had details of Whatsapp chats allegedly between and Sameer Wankhede. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Sameer Wankhede chat leaked: How the superstar stayed composed even when vulnerable will make you respect him even more

Now, people who are discussing it on social media, especially Reddit feel that it is highly unlikely that Shah Rukh Khan would have contacted him directly. They feel he would not do it since it is not something his legal team would advise him to do. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan had hired the best legal team for his son, which included former additional solicitor general of India, Mukul Rastogi and Satish Maneshinde. The additional team also included Raiaan N Karanjawala from Delhi. People on Reddit feel why would Shah Rukh Khan directly text him. Some felt that he must have been desperate as a father. Also Read - Stardom: Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh to play cameos in Aryan Khan’s debut web series?

Many feel the messages look too dramatic to come out of the superstar. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan spent close to 25 days at the Arthur Road Prison. Later, he was given a clean chit. It seems no possession of drugs was found on him. Politician Nawab Malik had also slammed the NCB as a corrupt organization. Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a distance from the media since then.