Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry. He gave the biggest blockbuster of the year, Pathaan which minted more Than Rs 1000 crores at the box office. Usually, Shah Rukh Khan uses his Twitter space to interact with his fans or reply to tweets directed at him. But this time around, he shared a video of the new Parliament building with his voiceover. The new Parliament Building will be inaugurated on Sunday. The video is going viral online and fans are hailing Shah Rukh Khan for giving the best narration to the video.

Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to the new Parliament Building video

As the opening day of the new Parliament building inches closer, everyone is sharing the video online and talking about the proud moment of the new Parliament building. The images of the new parliament building are also being shared by netizens online. Just a couple of minutes ago, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of the new parliament building with a powerful voice over. He talks about the building as a house to the 140 crores population irrespective of their class, caste and social standing. Shah Rukh Khan takes pride in revealing the new parliament building through his eyes which he believes will focus on every individual problem at the grass root level. Shah Rukh says in his tweet that this new building will not just represent every citizen of India but also protect the diversity of everyone. While he boasts about the building with pride, the song of plays in the background.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan lending his voice to the new parliament building here:

What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji.

A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023

Fans hail Shah Rukh Khan for such a powerful voiceover

Shah Rukh Khan fans are going gaga over the way he has described the new parliament building. Fans are in awe of his deep voice and his clear thoughts about the nation. A lot of other celebs have also shared the video. The video has grabbed headlines in Entertainment news. Check out the reactions here:

Your voice ❤️✨ Proud moment for all of us!! — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) May 27, 2023

Swades Background Music and SRK’s Deep voice.... ?? — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) May 27, 2023

This is the best narration in a long time ? — Shekhar Dutt (@DuttShekhar) May 27, 2023

What a great video for our parliament and fantastic narration by the one and only King Khan❤️ and the Swades music adds so many emotions to it! — Shahzeb Khan (@theshahzebkhan) May 27, 2023

Thank you King ???❤️? — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) May 27, 2023

This is the best rendition of this video edit. For all those crying in the corner, maybe it's time for you to crossover too! — Pratik V (@ResearchMonk) May 27, 2023

Koi kuch bhi kahe... But ur voice ?? — सृष्टि  (@ShrishtySays) May 27, 2023

Well Said King Khan ? — Dr Khushboo ?? (@khushbookadri) May 27, 2023

Thats Shah Rukh Khan For India ?? — Sameer Shaikh (@isameerking) May 27, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Jawan with Atlee, Nayanthara and and Dunki with , and .