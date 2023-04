Pamela Chopra left the world at the age of 74 after battling with pneumonia for 15 days while being on a ventilator at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. This morning, she passed away, and the rituals were performed around 11 a.m. The entire Bollywood, including , , , , , and many more, reached and 's residence to pay their last respect, but what caught everyone's attention was Shah Rukh Khan, who was The world knows that launched SRK's career and made him the king of romance that he is today, and Pamela loved him dearly. Also Read - Pamela Chopra death: Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan rush to meet Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji at their residence; Hrithik Roshan also spotted [VIEW PICS]

Watch this throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan singing Tuje Dekha from DDLJ along with Pamela Chopra.

Today, on her death day, SRK's fans have found this old video of the Pathaan star singing Tuje Dekha from his super duper hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, helmed by Aditya Chopra, along with Pamela Chopra, and this is making the fans damn emotional, and they are claiming that the superstar lost his mother figure today. This video only shows the bond that SRK shared with Pamela Chopra and how she treated him like a son. Many even assumed that SRK was hiding his tears as he arrived to pay his respects to Aditya Chopra, , and Rani Mukerji for their losses.

Shah Rukh Khan always considered Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra to be his parents in the industry because it was they who believed in him and gave him the best films of his career. And even today, he shares a rock-solid bond with Aditya Chopra and chose to make a comeback with Pathaan, and just look at how explosive it was. There is definitely some string connection that the universe has made between Shah Rukh Khan and YRF. Pamela Chopra will be dearly missed each day.