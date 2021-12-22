Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting in Mumbai first time post Aryan Khan's drugs case; picture goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan fans are on cloud nine. Today, a leaked pic of him from the sets is going viral. We can see a much beefed up avatar of Shah Rukh Khan. The click shows his back profile, and we can see a small ponytail. The superstar had a terrible time in October and November after the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan. The young man was picked up the NCB who conducted a raid on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise liner. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha spent more than 20 days in prison as their bail got delayed. There was no recovery of drugs made from person in case of Aryan Khan. After his son came back home, Shah Rukh Khan put his assignments on the backburner so that he could spend time with his boy. Also Read - Before Ranveer Singh’s 83, here’s how much these Christmas releases starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan collected at the box office

Pathan is one of the biggest movies of his career. He is reunited with Deepika Padukone after Happy New Year. John Abraham is the villain of the film. Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to head to Spain for the shoot of a song in Mallorca but the arrest of Aryan Khan delayed the shoot. The superstar put everything behind to assemble a top notch legal team for his son.

Aryan Khan's case was fought by Satish Maneshinde, Amit Desai, Raian Karanjawala and Mukul Rohatgi. The lawyers praised Shah Rukh Khan's preparedness when it came to the case. It seems Aryan Khan who is keen to become a director will train in Mumbai itself. He was supposed to travel abroad but now he has deposited his passport to the NCB. In a huge move, the Court said he need not depose in front of the NCB every Friday. Fans are glad to see SRK back to where he creates magic - a movie set.