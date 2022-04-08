A few days ago, there were reports that will start shooting for Atlee’s film with Nayanthara in Mumbai soon, and recently, the superstar was spotted shooting in the city. The pictures of SRK have gone viral on social media and while it is not yet confirmed whether for which film the actor is shooting for, fans are speculating on social media that he is shooting for Atlee’s film which is reportedly titled Lion. Well, the movie is yet to be officially announced but it went on the floors last year. Also Read - Ignored by Karan Johar, Rakhi Sawant soon to play lead in a South biggie? Here's what she has to say [Exclusive]

A couple of days ago, while praising the Beast trailer, SRK had hinted that he is shooting for Atlee. The actor had tweeted, “Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!” Also Read - 'Ghamandi' Kareena Kapoor Khan avoids paparazzi after the photographer injury incident; netizens ask, ‘isko itna bhaav kyun dete ho’

Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!https://t.co/dV0LUkh4fI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2022

Well, SRK and Atlee’s film will mark Lady Superstar, Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. Reportedly, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, , and . Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's baby boy's nursery is the cutest corner in the new parents' colourful 2-BHK home [VIEW PICS]

Apart from Atlee’s movie, SRK will be seen in Pathaan which is slated to release in January next year. A few weeks ago, while announcing the release date, SRK had posted on Instagram, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in ’s next, however, there’s no official announcement about it. There are also reports that will be seen opposite SRK in the movie. Well, SRK is not officially announcing his movies nowadays, but he starts shooting for them. The same thing had happened with Pathaan, and now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement of Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani’s movies.