Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to shoot for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. And while at that, he is also gearing up for the release of his next, an actioner titled Jawan. The movie is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Well, just a couple of days ago, there have been reports that the makers are planning to delay Jawan for some reason. But it looks like that is not the case. Jawan is moving ahead with its original release date in June, states the recent report.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is not delayed

A source close to the development of the movie, quoting News18, tells that Jawan will stick to its original release date which is June 2nd. It was reported that the movie has been postponed to October owing to the heavy VFX involved in the film. Later, it was said that Jawan will release on the 25th of August. But now, fresh reports have confirmed that Jawan will move ahead with its original plan. But the final decision will be taken by tomorrow.

The source also tells the entertainment news portal that the makers of Jawan have no elaborate plans for the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer. The makers are well aware of the huge buzz around the movie in the market. They are most likely to follow the same route as Pathaan. "They are likely to drop the film's trailer 10-15 days before the release," the report says.

Shah Rukh Khan to promote his movie at IPL 2023 finals?

The report in News18 further claims that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen promoting his movie at the finals of IPL 2023, just as he did with Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. The superstar is expected to announce something big related to the movie at the finals. Talking about the movie Jawan, the film is said to feature in a cameo. , Sanya Malhotra, and are also said to be a part of Jawan.

As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi is charging a whopping Rs 21 crores for the movie. There have been reports of Thalapathy Vijay making a cameo as well.