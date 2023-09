Right now, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his new movie Jawan. However, the actor's Pathaan is still finding an audience in the world. Yes, you read that right. A Japanese game designer, producer and director, Hideo Kojima, recently got a chance to watch Pathaan which is the biggest hits of Indian Cinema so far. And he shared his experience on Twitter. Hideo heaped praises on the movie and revealed how it helped him. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who faced huge financial losses

Hideo Kojima praises Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan

Hideo took to his social media handle and shared that he had been too busy these past few days. He was mentally and physically exhausted and wanted to refuel his energy. He saw Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan in IMAX. Hideo praised Pathaan calling it 'awesome'. He felt numb while the film opened up blood vessels. "It was a MAD MAX level of energy!" Hideo wrote on his Twitter. Also Read - Jawan advance booking creates history, becomes first Hindi film to attract massive crowds in South India

Next, Hideo went on to list movies such as Mission Impossible, RRR, 007 and John Woo, as recommendations. Further, he adds that people were applauding the movie after the screening. He asks people to not miss watching the movie in theatres or else they will miss out on it. He called Pathaan a pure entertainment film while sharing that these days films think too hard. He also enjoyed the soundtrack too. Check out Hideo Kojima's Twitter post here: Also Read - Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reveals why he has never worked with Shah Rukh Khan, talks about Jawan

Trending Now

Too busy these days, mentally and physically exhausted. Need to refill my high-octane tank. So, I saw the Indian movie "PATHAAN" in IMAX!

Well, it was awesome! I was numb! It opened my blood vessels! It was a MAD MAX level of energy! After seeing this, I think I'll be able to… pic.twitter.com/3LBJ4Brfgu — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 3, 2023

Pathaan mania

Pathaan did a business of Rs 543.05 crores at the box office. These are just nett collections. Pathaan is currently at the top of the list of highest-grossing movies. However, it seems Gadar 2 might be able to break its record. The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel new movie just made the fastest Rs 500 crore box office record. Talking about the worldwide gross, Pathaan earned Rs 1050.3 crores. Shah Rukh Khan starrer was released on 25 January and enjoyed an extended 5-day weekend. It starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham with Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Manish Wadhwa in key roles. Siddharth Anand directed the high-octane action thriller. Pathaan broke the dry spell in Bollywood by pulling crowds to theatre halls.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's net worth video here:

Now, everyone is expecting Jawan to break the records of Pathaan. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra to name a few. Deepika Padukone has an extended cameo in it.