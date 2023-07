After taking us on a nail-biting ride of action and adventure in Pathaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Atlee’s Jawan. Not to forget, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the queue. Both films - produced under the banners of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment - are scheduled to release later this year. However, some reports suggest that ahead of the big-screen release, Jawan and Dunki’s non-theatrical rights have been sold at an exorbitant amount, of nearly Rs 500 crore. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and AbRam back in the bay; Jawan star's lil one grabs attention for his well-mannered behaviour [View Pics]

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Dunki's non-theatrical rights sold for Rs 480 crore

Jawan and Dunki have acquired sky-high deals for digital, music, and satellite rights. Reportedly, Jawan has raked in a slightly higher price than Dunki, owing to its pan-Indian release, whereas the Rajkumar Hirani-directorial will be released only in the Hindi language. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Dunki have fared well in the non-theatrical business, fetching a whopping amount of Rs 480 crore, ETimes reported. While Jawan’s rights have been sold for approximately Rs 250 crore, Dunki has fetched around Rs 230 crore. The daily claimed that the non-theatrical rights sold for Jawan and Dunki mark the highest for any film. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan returns home with Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan; Fans heave a sigh of relief seeing Jawan star fine [Watch]

Jawan's trailer release

Not too long ago, fans were delighted to learn that Jawan’s much-anticipated trailer will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The Tom Cruise-starrer will be released in Indian theatres on July 12. Also Read - Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani to team up for a new biopic, check details

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



All about Jawan

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupati, who will be playing the antagonist. Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover have also joined the ensemble star cast of the film. Special cameos of Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay are also expected. Earlier scheduled to release on June 2, Jawan is now slated to hit the silver screens on September 7.

Dunki's plot

Speaking of Dunki, the Rajkumar Hirani film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. SRK will be sharing screen space with Tapsee Pannu in the film. Touted to be a comedy-drama, the film revolves around an illegal backdoor route known as the Donkey Flight which was used by Indian natives to immigrate to foreign countries. Dunki will be released in the theatres on December 22.