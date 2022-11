attended the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 on Friday and returned to Mumbai on Saturday. However, the superstar landed in trouble with the airport authorities on his arrival.

According to Times Now, Shah Rukh was stopped by the airport officials for carrying expensive watches worth Rs 18 lakh. The Pathaan star was asked to pay Rs 6.83 lakh as penalty for custom duty. He was travelling in a private chartered plane.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award at the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE.

The event was attended by hundreds of fans and the pictures and videos of the enthralling experience have started surfacing online. One of Shah Rukh Khan's fab club accounts shared a video of the superstar where he thanked everyone for the honour.

On the stage, Shah Rukh Khan was seen recreating his signature pose from . He is also seen mouthing his iconic dialogue, Itni Shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ke har zarre ne mujhe tumse Milane ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki… agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai, from . He also treated fans with dialogues.

Crowds cheered wildly and stood up on chairs to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor inside the ballroom of the SIBF. He blew kisses and waved at the hundreds of people, as screams of 'I love you Shah Rukh' rang through the hall. There were crazy fan moments outside the Sharjah expo centre.