Shah Rukh Khan STUNS fans with charming look in an all-black outfit and metallic ear cuff at Joy Awards 2026 | Photos

Shah Rukh Khan's recent look from the Joy Awards stunned fans. A look at his pictures from the event.

Shah Rukh Khan’s aura impresses not only the Indian fans, but the craze is the same globally. Recently, he proved the same after he attended Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh. When he walked the lavender carpet, all the eyes turned around him. It was because of his charm, his aura, look that captivated the fans. Keeping it very cool yet classy, Shah Rukh opted for a black outfit that made a statement. For the event, he wore a black zip-up jacket under a black blazer. He paired it with a black T-shirt and tailored black trousers. Khan also accessorised with a black and-silver metallic ear cuff, which was complemented with a chunky silver chain, stacked silver bracelets and a luxe wristwatch. He flaunted his signature brown hair, well-groomed beard and polished shoes.

Shah Rukh’s photos and videos have been going viral on social media. Speaking to the reporters, he expressed gratitude for the warmth he received. As quoted by Gulf News, SRK said, “I love the hospitality, the warmth, and the dignity that my fans in Saudi Arabia show me. To know my work is loved here feels special”. Reflecting on his time shooting Dunki in the Kingdom, he further added, “It was lovely! The people, the food, and the culture is what make the place special.”

How fans reacted to SRK’s photos from Saudi Arabia

A fan wrote, “THE KING. THE AURA. THE ERA. @iamsrk When Shah Rukh Khan walks in, the world pauses — and history takes notes. From Mumbai to the Middle East, hearts beat in unison as King Khan reigns supreme at the Joy Awards 2026. Not just a superstar… A global phenomenon A legacy in motion A billion hearts, one name Every step he takes turns into a moment. Every glance becomes magic. Every appearance reminds us why he is, and will always be, the KING. Bow down. Rise up. Celebrate SRK.” Another wrote, “King Khan sir present at Saudi Arabia for Joy Award 2K26 show.” A tweet read, “King Of Bollywood.” Another user wrote, “The Emperor KING.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie

The superstar will be next seen in King. The movie also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in key roles. The shooting of the film has already begun. It has been directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Siddharth Anand, Gauri Khan, and Mamta Anand. King is slated to be released this year. However, the date is not confirmed yet.

