Actor Gayatri Joshi, who made her Bollywood debut with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s drama film Swades, recently met with a multiple-car accident in Italy. The actor was with her husband at the time. A video of the car crash is going viral on social media, where a Swiss couple travelling in a Ferrari was reported dead after their high-end vehicle caught fire in the accident. Gayatri confirmed to news outlet Free Press Journal that she and her husband are doing absolutely fine. Also Read - Republic Day 2021: From Shah Rukh Khan in Swades to Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh, 6 actors who played some inspiring patriotic characters

Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi meet with a car accident in Sardinia, Italy

Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi, who are currently in Italy, recently met with a near-death accident in Sardinia. Their car was involved in a multiple-car collision and crashed into other vehicles, including a camper car. In a video going viral on social media, it can be seen that two high-end cars, a Lamborghini and a Ferrari, were trying to overtake a campervan simultaneously, which led to the collision. Also Read - From Kajol to Sushmita Sen, 6 actresses who had the best on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan

Two deaths on a Ferrari in Sardina, Italy pic.twitter.com/skT3CaXg0T — Globe Clips (@globeclip) October 3, 2023

The Ferrari caught fire and reportedly resulted in the death of two elderly passengers from Switzerland. Confirming the news of the car crash, Gayatri spoke to Free Press Journal and said that their car met with an accident but she along with her husband were fortunately, ‘absolutely fine’. The report in the news outlet added that the incident took place during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which was a part of a luxury cars parade from Teulada to Olbia. The accident was reportedly recorded on one of the vehicles’ dash camera. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan SPOTTED together again, this time at Sanjay Dutt's bash - View HQ Pics

Trending Now

About Gayatri Joshi

Gayatri Joshi was a well-known video jockey and model and won the Femina Miss India International in 2000. She went on to make her Hindi film debut with the film Swades in 2004. After starring in a few films, Gayatri decided to tie the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005 and quit working as an actor to focus on her personal life. The couple have two kids.