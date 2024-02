Shah Rukh Khan disappeared from movies from his failure with Zero in 2018. The superstar's fans and well-wishers gave him the time he dwarves and bang after 4 years he made a smashing comeback with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The question that often arises in his fans' minds is what was the superstars doing during his sabbatical as they were wondering and only hooting if he will come back or not. In his latest interview with Richard Quest, Shah Rukh Khan addressed his absence in cinema for almost 5 years and what was he up to. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani issues statement denying hand of the superstar in securing release of Navy veterans from Qatar

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what was he doing during his sabbatical from movies

Shah Rukh Khan in his interview was asked if he licked his wounds and feeling sorry for his failure. The superstar said." had massive flops, and they did very, very badly. I was licking my wounds. But you know what I did? I learnt to make the best pizza in the world. I stopped listening to stories, I stopped wanting to tell stories, I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learnt perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones".

Shah Rukh who gave the biggest blockbuster of his career at the age of 50 admitted he has made mistakes and here's what made him do the comeback." was glad that my family didn’t tell me, ‘Listen, your pizzas are better than your films, stop making films.’ I’m glad that they turned around and said, ‘As good as your pizzas are, your films are better’. They were very encouraging, especially my children and my team. I’d become indulgent. I’d started becoming too innovative. I was looking for perfection, and I started failing. I needed to be excellent, I needed to be unique, but I needed to look at what the audience wanted."

Shan Rukh Khan understood what audience wants from him and now he will follow that.

In the same interview, the Jawan actor said," I used to go where there were thousands and lakhs of people waving at me, but I wouldn’t hear or feel what they wanted to see out of me. So I went and did a film about a vertically challenged guy, I did a film about a manic, psychopathic fan, but no, people just like to see me giving hope and happiness and love, so let’s get back to that".

Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the industry for more than 30 years now and counting.

