Shah Rukh Khan is the real-life mentor for daughter Suhana Khan, and she admires him and looks up to him to become like him someday. Even the Jawan star is helping his daughter at every stage like every father does. But Shah Rukh Khan is different, and he is totally secure about everything and anything that is around him. In this latest interaction with the media, Alia Bhatt revealed that SRK helped her lip sync because he is a pro and nobody does it like him. The actress who attended the press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani revealed that she was initially extremely scared of doing lip sync as she felt she could never do it, but it was Karan Johar who advised her to talk to SRK about it and get some lessons from him.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt revealing that Shah Rukh Khan taught her this skill in acting along with Suhana Khan at his home in Mannat during the press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Megastar #ShahRukhKhan the teacher ??#AliaBhatt tells how Srk sir taught her and suhana about lip sync And yes nobody does best lip sync than king khan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/OWPqZKUYii — R0nit ² ? (@iSrkzRonit) August 3, 2023

Alia adds," I called Shah Rukh Khan; he was at his home, and I told him that I would like to learn lip syncing from him. He said,' Do one thing when you come home; I am teaching Suhana also; you'll both be able to do tuition together with me.". Suhana Khan has the entire acting workshop at home, all thanks to her superstar father. Shah Rukh Khan shares a great bond with Alia, and after seeing their camaraderie in Dear Zindagi, fans are waiting to see them once again.

While talking about Suhana Khan, she is all set for her Bollywood debut with The Archies, the Netflix release, while the glimpse of the star kid left the fans excited. The film also marks star kids Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda's Bollywood debuts.