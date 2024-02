Fans of cricket can watch the Women's Premier League which is starting from today in Bengaluru. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be taking on the Delhi Capitals in the first game. The BCCI has gone all out to bring in star power to the event. Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are some of the Bollywood stars who will perform at the opening ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan will be showing off his moves on Jhoome Jo Pathaan while Shahid Kapoor is dancing on a medley of songs. This is the second year in a row for Sidharth Malhotra. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan buys a luxurious property in Alibaug?

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his move to Meg Lanning

International players who come to India are aware of how cricket and Bollywood are closely related. Some of the teams are owned by top stars of the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan was clicked trying to teach his iconic move to Meg Lanning, who is the captain of the Delhi Capitals. She is a player from Australia. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Salman Khan fell in love with this actress as a teen, wanted to grow up and marry her [Watch]

Shahid Kapoor shared a video of his rehearsals for Women Premier League 2024. We can see that he has a fantastic dance performance in store for the audience. Fans will get to see a great dance from Tiger Shroff as well.

Sidharth Malhotra has also made a video for Women Premier League. He said it is nice to be part of such an event where top players compete. He said it is as thrilling as a men's tournament.