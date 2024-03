The two utmost talented men in the frame and fans are going bonkers and how. b is in India for a concert and he not only has fans among laymen but even B Town stars. Shah Rukh Khan was seen chilling with the Hollywood singer at Farah Khan’s residence. The filmmaker took to her Instagram and shared the video of Jawan star teaching his signature step to this Hollywood singer and guess what he does it absolutely perfectly. Farah shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, "When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course @iamsrk @teddysphotos". Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more celebs who own expensive pets

Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran fans are going gaga over their bonding and want them to team up for a song soon. Ed is one of the most loved Hollywood singers and he has an immense fan following in India, and the superstar rules the world, so the collaboration between them will indeed be huge. What say it's been a long time to see such kind of collab?

In the video you can also see how Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan are posing together with Ed in the frame. Farah and Shah Rukh Khan have been friends for years now, they have collaborated in several films and fans want them to do a film together soon. Many fans want SRK and Farah to do Main Hoon Na 2 along with Sushmita Sen. And we feel it isn't a bad idea at all. What say? Shah Rukh Khan played Major Ram in Main Hoon Na and his chemistry with Aarya actress was bang on.