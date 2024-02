Valentine's Day this year seems to be full of surprises for everyone. Well, this year Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a delightful surprise for his fans. Yes, you read that right! In a video shared by Netflix, SRK can be seen hinting at something extraordinary coming to the streaming platform on February 14. In the video Shah Rukh Khan said, Today, on February 14, I, your eternal Valentine, am here to tell you that something very special is going to happen on Netflix. See you soon'. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan talks about the reason behind his downfalls; reveals what motivated him to make a comeback

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's video

Well, the video has been going viral on social media and SRK's fans are quite excited to know his surprise. Well, a lot of people are claiming that his Dunki will be released on Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix sharte a strong bond and his recent productions like Jawan and Bhakshak were released on the same platform.

One user wrote, 'Bro....dunki araha hea', while another commented saying, 'Cant wait, hero!!!!'. Third user wrote, 'Dunki movie ott release'. Also Read - Mahira Khan backs out of a Netflix project amidst pregnany rumours? Pakistani actress BREAKS SILENCE

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki which was his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The film featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in the main roles. SRK was even seen in Pathaan and Jawan.