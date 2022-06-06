Yesterday, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. Soon, there were multiple reports that blamed Karan Johar’s birthday bash for it, and reportedly even Katrina Kaif has tested positive for the virus. According to reports over 50 people, who attended Karan’s birthday party, have tested positive for Covid-19. Well, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are worried about it, and ‘Get Well Soon SRK’ is trending on social media. The superstar’s fans are praying for his speedy recovery. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebs who got Covid post Karan Johar's birthday bash

Fans pray for Shah Rukh Khan's speedy recovery

A fan tweeted, “Khan sahab bahot sare records todane hai hume jaldi se achhe ho jao @iamsrk GET WELL SOON SRK.” One more fan wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery @iamsrk sir You're the most loved megastar. Sab sahi ho jayega. Everyone's good wishes are with you. GET WELL SOON SRK.” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19; Karan Johar's birthday bash effect [Report]

Jawan teaser

Just a couple of days ago, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with the teaser of Jawan which is being directed by Atlee. While sharing the teaser, he had posted, “An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.” Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan promotes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan at the event [Watch Video]

The teaser had impressed his fans a lot as they got to watch SRK in a never-seen-before avatar. Jawan looks like a perfect massy entertainer and everyone is eagerly waiting for the film. was last seen in the 2018 release Zero. Now, after four years, in 2023, he is all set to treat his fans with not one or two but three films.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movies

The superstar will next be seen in Pathan which is slated to release on 25th January 2023. In June 2023, Jawan is slated to release, and Dunki hits the big screens in December 2023.