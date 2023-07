Shah Rukh Khan is ready to enthrall viewers with the nail-biting actioner, Jawan, following the record-breaking success of Pathaan. Directed by Atlee, Jawan marks the first collaboration between the Bollywood superstar and the action-expert filmmaker. After Jawan’s prevue stirred up a storm across social media, Shah Rukh Khan, being the gentleman that he is thanked Jawan’s cast and crew members individually, through a series of Twitter posts. Evidently, he extended a special thanks to Atlee too. Now, in response to the tweet, Atlee penned a long note, expressing his gratitude to get the opportunity of working with the Bollywood Baadshah. Also Read - Jawan: Big win for Shah Rukh Khan and team; Delhi High Court orders to take down leaked content [Full Report]

Shah Rukh Khan lauds Atlee

On Tuesday, July 11, Shah Rukh Khan re-tweeted Atlee’s post on Jawan’s prevue lauding the talented filmmaker, as he wrote, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! You are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and for making sure that A K Meer gave his input along with Priya!! Love u all.” Atlee was showered with praise from the masses as well, for portraying Shah Rukh in a never-before-seen avatar in the Jawan prevue.

Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all. https://t.co/MkfColhgd5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Atlee responds to Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet

In response to SRK’s tweet, Atlee acknowledged the kind words bestowed upon him by Shah Rukh Khan, calling it his “dream” come true moment. “From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, and I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your (Shah Rukh Khan) passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting,” he wrote.

Trending Now

From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much ❤️ This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of… https://t.co/VY83amW8Vp — atlee (@Atlee_dir) July 12, 2023

About Jawan

“Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. (This is just the beginning, Sir). Love you, sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you, everyone,” concluded Atlee.

Jawan’s prevue received a terrific response from die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans. It promises the audience a mind-bending visual treat, filled with plenty of action. The film is also embedded with strong female characters including Nayanthara as the female lead, alongside Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra. Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and a special cameo from Thalapathy Vijay. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to hit the silver screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.