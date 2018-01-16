Yay! Shah Rukh Khan to come back with Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch season 2; will kickstart in Diwali 2018

Shah Rukh Khan's Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch was one of the most interesting and exciting shows to be announced and while the show has been high on content, it has failed to make a huge impact on the TRP charts. But with the inspirational talks helping and impacting the lives of many across India and the gloeb, the makers have already decided to have a second season. In fact, if reports are to be believed then, Shah Rukh Khan will come back with Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch season 2 by Diwali 2018. The first guest has also been decided and it is none other than music maestro AR Rahman. As a source close to the development revealed to Mid-day, "The producers are happy with the way the show has panned out and are keen that Shah Rukh reprise his role in the second season too. The contract is currently being worked out." Also Read - Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda visit Zoya Akhtar's office together; fans can't wait for their debut

Currently, the first season is going to air its seventh episode this week, followed by the finale next week.The finale will be a round up of the five best talks of this season and with the first season wrapping up by the end of January, the team is planning to launch the next instalment by the end of 2018. As a source added to the tabloid, "The channel is still in the process of roping in speakers and working out the dates. If they manage to zero in on all the speakers in time, the season may kickstart during Diwali." (ALSO READ - Ted Talks India Nayi Soch: Ekta Kapoor talks about countless rejections, sex v/s sanskaar and why her dad is her world in an inspiring episode) Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's new long hair and beard look leaves fans totally impressed; WELCOME BACK KING SRK trends on Twitter with full power

As we told you before, AR Rahman has been shortlisted as the first guest speaker during the grand premiere of the second season. "The channel was trying to get Rahman in season one itself, but it didn’t work out due to date issues. However, he is on- board the new season," adds the source. Anyway, how excited are you to see Shah Rukh host Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch season 2? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about the show right here. Also Read - Throwback: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier Sheikh Chilly starring Shah Rukh Khan