Shah Rukh Khan to make a special cameo in Alia Bhatt- Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? [Exclusive]

is all set to leave his fans swooning with his uber-romantic presence in 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film features and in the lead roles. While it was Bollywoodlife exclusively revealed to you that and SRK might make a comeback with this film as they were all set to make a cameo together. However, now things have changed.

A very well placed source reveals, "It's only Shah Rukh Khan who will be doing a special cameo for Karan Johar in the film. Kajol is right now not very keen on taking up anything on her plate and so she has excused herself. However, she is very excited about buddy KJO's film. While SRK has given his green signal to Karan as he can never say no to him. Karan and Shah Rukh's camaraderie is something that people long for in the industry. SRK will be shooting for the cameo in the coming days as it will be for a special song. The superstar has even given his nod to Karan and has not even asked him what the shoot is all about. Well, that's the bond they share."

The source further adds, " Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a visual treat for his fans and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it every bit special. And SRK's presence will add all the love flavour to it as he is the king of romance. Karan Johar never disappoints you when hewers a director's hat".

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most special film for Karan Johar as he is making his come back in direction after a long gap. Karan Johar's last directorial was along with and now he is returning s a filmmaker with Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.