Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's friendship is one of the most endearing ones in Bollywood. The two have had each other's back even when they were not talking to one another. Salman Khan's marriage has been a topic of conversation everywhere. Millions have wondered why one of India's top superstars did not marry. In the past, Salman Khan has had serious relationships with Sangeeta Bijlani, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai but none of them ended in marriage. As of now, he is supposed to be with Iulia Vantur but she has maintained that they are just good friends. An old video has come to the surface where Shah Rukh Khan says that he went to the home of a girl with the marriage proposal of Salman Khan but things did not materialise.

The video has come up on Reddit and it looks like a part from the full episode of Dus Ka Dum where Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan had come.

Take a look at the video below...



The part of the video where marriage is being discussed as got people talking on Reddit. A person said, "SRK blushing with Salman laughing so much makes me really curious to know what actually happened lmao." One more person said that it was Aishwarya Rani and SRK and Gauri Khan had visited her home to meet the parents.

Of late, we have seen a number of reels where fans are remembering the love story of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. But the superstar has never spoken about what went wrong or mentioned her name anywhere. The actress also has a similar stance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been happily married to Abhishek Bachchan for over a decade now. This year, her film Ponniyin Selvan 2 was one of the big hits of the Tamil industry.