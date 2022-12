When he speaks you listen, when he enters you behold your sight, that's for you. His charm is never going to end and it will remain till eternity. Shah Rukh Khan made heads turn with his style, swag, statement and a lot more at the Kolkata festival and he owned the stage every time. The superstar even addressed the Pathan controversy over Besharam Rang's song and he simply the world is back to normal, I feel extremely proud in saying that every positive individual including me is alive. The crowd cheered for King Khan as he roared. Also Read - Pathaan controversy: After Prakash Raj, Rahul Dholakia comes out in support of Shah Rukh Khan; says, ' bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up'

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and more personalities were present on the stage and this video of SRKL touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet is going viral and is winning hearts. Shah Rukh who has played Big B's son in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum once said that how his youngest son Abram feels that Big B is his grandfather that's the bond King Khan shares with Shehenshah of Bollywood. Also Read - After Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan says, 'Even now questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression'

The Pathaan star and Rani Mukerji's chemistry too grabbed a lot of eyeballs when the charmer was seen kissing Rani's hand the moment he went on stage, and their fans went on owning and instantly remembered their good old days of , Rahul and Tina's shippers went gaga over seeing them together after a very long time. Shah Rukh Khan is making comeback with Pathaan and his fans are waiting with bathed breathe to watch the superstar on big screen all over again. Also Read - Pathaan controversy: Shah Rukh Khan responds to right-wing trolls over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini with positivity