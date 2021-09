View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Shah Rukh Khan, who's usually a photographer's delight, made every effort to conceal his face last night when the paparazzi spotted him exiting a spot in Bandra, Mumbai, making us wonder if it has to do something with look for Pathan. His son, , however, wasn't so lucky, as he was papped to glory even though he didn't exactly pose for the shutterbugs while entering a different location in Bandra. Watch the video above... Also Read - 'Why do you look at pictures of Shah Rukh Khan or Kareena Kapoor Khan's kids?' Farah Khan blasts nepotism trolls