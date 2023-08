Shah Rukh Khan's video has been going viral on the internet where he is on a beach vacation with his kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan, where you can see the Jawan star enjoying a regular vacation like every family, but the trolling went on to another level where the superstar was judged for having a swim with his daughter Suhana due to her attire of swimwear. The user took to his Twitter account to shame the Pathaan star for enjoying his swim with his kids, and this video hasn't gone down well with his superstar fans, who are strongly bashing this person and slamming him for the invasion of privacy. Also Read - After Gadar 2 box office storm; Sunny Deol promises Gadar 3 [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan enjoying a swim with is kids on a vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

The netizens got schooled by Shah Rukh Khan's fans for stooping down so low and rectified his statement on his account that they aren't taking a bath but swimming, and this is as normal as breathing. After receiving so much backlash, the user removed the video and learned the lesson of life of not invading anyone's privacy, even if it is a public figure like Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan is seen asking his kids to come and swim with him when he is clicking pictures of his youngest son, Abram Khan and asking Aryan Khan to join. The fans are extremely upset with how a family vacation is deemed so low by this one user.

Gauri Khan was trolled for sharing Suhana Khan's bikini pictures.

In 2017, Gauri Khan had shared a beach picture with daughter Suhana Khan, where she was flaunting her back in the picture wearing a blue bikini along with little brother AbRam Khan and playing sand castle, while Gauri Khan looked stunning in a shirt with a super cool hat. Even on that day, Shah Rukh Khan fans stood out in support of his family.

Shah Rukh Khan has earned loyal fans for life.

Taking about Suhana, the little girl is all grown up and is all set for her Bollywood debut, and lately she was praised by her father for being so articulate during her first event, which was a book launch, and credited Gauri Khan for the amazing upbringing and claimed Suhana has got his dimples. We just love SRK and his charm.