A few days ago, and were spotted at the private airport in Mumbai. The actor and his wife decided to hide their faces by using an umbrella. Now, last night, Shah Rukh Khan attended a bash organised by for Bela Bajaria, and once again, the superstar decided to hide his face as he came in a car that had black curtains. While his fans feel that he is doing the right thing, a lot of netizens have trolled him for the same.

A netizen commented, "When films do not work, it is a nice way to create a curiosity amongst the public. Do not show your face and create a mystery around yourself. Stop covering him for some time and resume it when he is back to it." Another netizen wrote, "Unka shakal dikhane ka layat nehi raha isiliye ittna nautanki." One more netizen commented, "Give this man a challan For Covering his Car Windows."

Well, a few fans of SRK supported him. A fan commented, “Give him his space and treat humans as humans please. Don't run after them, don't scream and shout. Let him be for now.” One more fan commented, “I request you plz leave him and his family alone plzzzz give him some private space.”

Surprisingly, Shah Rukh Khan was also not keen to get clicked at Baba Siddique’s iftar party. While talking about SRK’s hide and seek with paparazzi, a source had told BollywoodLife, "Shah Rukh Kahn has no problem with the paparazzi, however, he doesn't like to get clicked when he is on his personal events. And all the three spotting of King Khan were personal and not professional. The day SRK will be out for his films' promotions, he will happily pose and speak to the media like every actor and star does. But when he is on his personal events, he will avoid to even get clicked and that's his conscious decision always."

"When SRK was back from shooting his film Pathaan from Spain, he didn't cover his face, however, he didn't pose as it was airport and he has never posed on airports barring few incidents," added the source.