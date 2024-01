Shah Rukh Khan has had a bumper 2023 with hits like Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki. All eyes are which filmmakers he plans to collaborate with next. There is a lot of talk happening about Vishal Bhardwaj and he working together on a film. The director is someone most Bollywood stars want to work with. He has given us gems like Haider, Omkara and Kaminey. Tabu, Shahid Kapoor, late Irrfan, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan are actors who have done multiple films with him. Megastar Shah Rukh Khan is someone he has always wanted to work with, and publicly said it in interviews. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan creates history with Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki, check the amazing NEW RECORD

SRK, Vishal Bhardwaj were in talks for a version of 2 States

It seems Vishal Bhardwaj wanted to make an adaptation of the film 2 States with Shah Rukh Khan. But it did not materialise as they had differences in vision. As per a report in Hindustan Times, industry insiders are talking that Shah Rukh Khan will soon finalise a film with Vishal Bhardwaj. There are a number of filmmakers with whom his fans want him to work starting from another film with Farah Khan to Lokesh Kanagaraj and SS Rajamouli. Despite tasting immense success with his action-oriented masala entertainers, Shah Rukh Khan is keen to experiment. Also Read - Salman Khan's security breached after two people enter his farmhouse; a look at celebs who received threats

Shah Rukh Khan in a trademark Vishal Bhardwaj film

It seems Shah Rukh Khan is going through a script of Vishal Bhardwaj which is a packed with thrills. While the two work in different kinds of cinema, Khan is kicked to venture into unknown territory. It seems the two are in discussion. He has a movie with Sujoy Ghosh, Pathaan Vs Tiger and Atlee is also planning one with Thalapathy Vijay and him. None of them have officially confirmed anything so far. Vishal Bhardwaj said he wanted to make 2 States in a different manner with the couple working in a bank. He had approached SRK for the movie but the two did not agree on the setting. The final movie made by Abhishek Varman had Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor playing MBA students.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj are born in 1965. They are also products of Delhi University. Time and again, Shah Rukh Khan has said that they must do a film together. This year, Vishal Bhardwaj had two projects on OTT, the web series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley on SonyLIV and the film Khufiya on Netflix.