Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar for a reason he knows how to make someone feel special. He has always expressed his love with sweet gestures towards his friends and close ones. This time he took some time from his busy schedule to visit his manager Pooja Dadlani's new home last night. Pooja bought a new house in Bandra Mumbai.

On Thursday, Badshah of Bollywood has been working with the same manager for years. They have build up a bond like a family beyond a client-manager relationship. She has now become a part of his family and often hangs out with them. As she moves into her new abode, SRK along with his wife and son Aryan Khan gave a visit. She got her house designed by renowned designer and friend Gauri Khan.

Sharing pictures of her new house Pooja Dadlani thanked Gauri who turned the house into a home designing it in her style. Pooja's residence is situated in the posh area of Bandra where Shah Rukh arrived yesterday along with his family and they were spotted by the paparazzi. Earlier on Thursday Pooja shared a glimpse of her new abode on Instagram. in the picture she shared on social media she posed with Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, King Khan is celebrating the success of Pathaan which became a blockbuster within a few days of its release. The film stands rock-steady at the box office collecting fascinating numbers daily. Completing 15 days of theatrical release the film has crossed Rs 850 crore gross mark worldwide. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham the film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is a part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe under Yash Raj Films.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens after four years with Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan. Ending the sabbatical SRK is back in form with 2 films scheduled to release this year. He will be next seen in the highly anticipated Jawan directed by Atlee Kumar. Srk will share the screen with south superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in this action thriller. Next in the pipeline is Rajkumar Hirani Films’ Dunki. This will be the superstar and filmmaker Rajkumar’s first collaboration. The will co-stars Taapsee Pannu and is set to release in December 2023.