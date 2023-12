Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan has been winning hearts with his performance across the globe. Well, his daughter Suhana Khan followed her superstar father's footsteps and entered into the glamorous industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film has received mixed reviews, the young star kid has been appreciated for her performance in the film. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Dunki: When SS Rajamouli called Rajkumar Hirani the greatest filmmaker, watch viral old video

In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan talks about his daughter becoming an actress and him writing an acting book for her. During a chat show hosted by veteran actor Anupam Kher, 'The Anupam Kher Show', SRK shared that his daughter has a strong aspiration to pursue a career in acting. He even said that growing up in his life he was surrounded by women and has a lot of respect for them and his female co-stars in the industry. Also Read - Fighter Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan impressed by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer; praises director for TWO things

SRK expressed that he learned a lot while working with Bollywood actresses like Sridevi and Anushka Sharma. He wishes his daughter become a heroine like them. He also conveyed his desire to write a book acting for his daughter, titled 'Suhana, on acting... from papa. He even said that he would feel a sense of pride if his daughter chose to become an actress.

The Archies marked the debut of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The film was released on December 7 on Netflix.