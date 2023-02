Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated superstars in the industry. The superstar's latest release Pathaan is creating history worldwide and that shows the power of King Khan. SRK's style and swag are always admirable and now the latest information about him will leave you shell-shocked. The actor has been winning a blue watch everywhere he goes, and it has been grabbing a lot of attention from his fans and netizens. And now it is reported that Watch is not just an ordinary watch, the price will make your jaw drop. Also Read - Pathaan: Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan do a skincare routine; netizens say, 'Promoting by SRK for free, only Deepika can do that'

The watch of Shah Rukh Khan is worth rupees 5 crores, yes you read it right. This amount is not even earned by many laymen in their lifetime. No wonder Shah Rukh Khan is called the King of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan is an inspiration to millions, his achievements make them believe that even they can change their fate just like he did. Even now SRK changed his fate with his comeback film. Pathaan so far has managed to earn Ed more than 800 crores at the box office worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan is no less than a festival for his fans and they have been celebrating even after 20 days of the release Fans were eagerly waiting for King Khan to make a comeback onscreen and he came and conquered. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan broke all the records and created history. It also revived the Bollywood like never before. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also turned emotional and thanked the fans for all the love with his latest post where he was shining like sun because he forts burnt like one.