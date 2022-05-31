is winning hearts all over. King Khan recently attended the wedding of his old friend and colleague, Bella Mulchandani. A video from the function is doing the rounds. Bella Mulchandani the bride can be seen in a glittering green gown. In the video, he talks about Bella and his friendship. He says she has been with him for a long time as a co-worker. He also said that she took good care of him. Shah Rukh Khan is quoted as saying, "Bella is one of my oldest oldest, not in terms of age, but by friends, co-workers. Has been with me for many years. The sweetest thing about her is that she has taken care of me. So from my heart all I feel that. I'm sure Rahul will take care of her, the way she has taken care of all of us." Also Read - Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trends: 5 reasons why netizens are unhappy with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Con Artists (@theconartists_)

Shah Rukh Khan is known to be a very good boss. Fans of the actor got emotional seeing the video. It has been shared by fan clubs of the superstar. A fan commented, "He is most humble and beloved love you ShahRukh!!!" while another one wrote, "Oh my King is so gentleman and sweet man...The perfect man." Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala no more: Bigg Boss 15's Afsana Khan in deep grief; says, 'Yaa Rabba Sada Praa Vapas Dede'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

The superstar was mobbed by guests at a party. Shah Rukh Khan made a quiet entry at the birthday bash of as well. His video dancing on went viral and how. Shah Rukh Khan has three movies lined up and all of them are exciting. There is Pathaan with that also stars and . Also Read - After Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik Aaryan to take over Akshay Kumar's Housefull franchise, claims Kamaal R Khan