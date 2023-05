Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have starred in many movies together and are BFFs in real life. Shah Rukh and Juhi have also braved some tough times together as friends. And they are also celebrating the good times together. They are setting BFF goals and how! It so happened that Juhi Chawla shared a picture of her daughter Jahnavi Mehta from her graduation ceremony. And the proud mom couldn't help but boast of her child's achievement. And guess what, even Shah Rukh Khan has replied to the same. Also Read - Stardom: Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh to play cameos in Aryan Khan’s debut web series?

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Juhi Chawla's daughter on graduation

The picture that Juhi Chawla shared is of Jahnavi from her graduation robes. The actress had also shared a video of the Columbia Graduation ceremony from Columbia University, New York. Jahnavi is all smiles for the picture and is holding an inflatable mascot as well. Juhi put a hashtag of Columbia Class 2023. Shah Rukh Khan wished Juhi's daughter on her graduation. He writes, "This is so awesome. Can't wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz." Isn't this BFF goals? Check out Shah Rukh Khan's reply to Juhi's tweet here:

This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz. https://t.co/W9wzi94zP8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 19, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s friends; Aryan Khan drug case

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's friends go a long way. They both own Kolkata Knight Riders, a cricket team from Indian Premier League. About a year and a half ago when Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug bust and without any bail relief, Juhi Chawla had signed a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh to get him out of custody. The actress felt that when the time for her to help him came, she knew she had to do it. Juhi shared that she knew she had to stand by him now. And after signing the bond, Juhi said that the whole family is relieved. They all were happy that it is all over now. Talking about their bond, once Juhi had shared that more than her, her husband, Jay Mehta is in touch with Shah Rukh Khan. The Pathaan actor has been with Juhi during her difficult times too. He helped her when she was grieving the demise of her mother and her brother.

Moreover, their kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jahnavi Mehta are also interested in IPL as well. They have been spotted at meetings and auctions as well.