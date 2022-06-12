Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero. The actor took a break, however now, 2023 is going to be the superstar’s year as not one or two, but three films of SRK are all set to hit the big screens, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. All three films have been officially announced, and reportedly, the actor has wrapped up the shooting of Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Also Read - Anusha Dandekar dons an off-white bikini with satin pink nighty; leaves fans swooning over her hot bod [View Pics]

Jawan and Dunki shoot updates

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, has wrapped up the first schedule of 's Dunki, and he will resume the shooting of Jawan in mid-June.

A source told the portal, "Shah Rukh and Hirani completed the Mumbai schedule last week and will leave for the international schedule in July. They will be filming in Budapest and London for around a month and will finalise the schedule dates soon. Meanwhile, SRK will start shooting for Atlee's film Jawan by mid-June, and will also complete his portion for Tiger 3 before he leaves for Dunki's international schedule."

According to the portal, SRK also shot for a song during the first schedule of Dunki. The track was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The movie also stars in the lead role, and it is slated to hit the big screens in December 2023.

SRK upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Jawan, which is directed by Atlee, will mark Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. Recently, SRK attended Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding in Mahabalipuram. Jawan is scheduled to release in June, and Pathaan will hit the big screens on 25th January 2022.

Also, this year, we will get to see SRK in two movies, and Rocketry. The actor has cameos in it. We got a glimpse of SRK in the Brahmastra teaser, and in the trailer of Rocketry, there was a proper scene featuring the actor.