Shah Rukh Khan: Zayn Malik made me a huge hit with my kids by doing a pic with me

Wow! We sure are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Zayn Malik in the same sentence a lot these days. Earlier, Zayn made news when in an interview he had revealed that he made his girlfriend Gigi Hadid watch Devdas just because he liked the film. Now, we learn that Zayn, too, plays an important role in SRK's life.

During the latest #AskSRK session, where fans of the actor throw their questions at him and he lovingly answers a select few, someone asked Shah Rukh about Zayn. The actor was informed about Zayn's love for him and the quote he gave about Devdas. SRK replied, "He is extremely sweet. Made me a huge hit with my kids by doing a pic with me." SRK's kids, especially Suhana, are a huge fan of the pop singer.

He is extremely sweet. Made me a huge hit with my kids by doing a pic with me. https://t.co/t83VP5y03a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2018

In case you don't remember, in 2015 a selfie of the two stars went viral! The two of them bumped into each other at Asian Awards that year and clicked a selfie. The selfie was declared the most retweeted and most liked Indian tweet of all time. The selfie by Shah Rukh Khan with British boyband One Direction's former member, Zayn Malik was also declared the 'golden tweet of the year' by Twitter India in 2015.

This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards. pic.twitter.com/l0gV12n0kv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015

Marvellous Asian Awards. Paul & Kiran hav done a great job. Zayn & Naughty Boy r so cool. Gurinder’s BILB on WestEnd pic.twitter.com/mSwlsFRfsK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015

Zayn, at one point, had expressed desire on Twitter to work in Shah Rukh Khan's film Main Hoon Na. Well, looking at the growing mutual appreciation between the two of them it would be the right time to start hoping of a Bollywood featuring them in the same frame.