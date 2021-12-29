Since ’s drug case controversy, has kept a low profile. A couple of weeks ago, he had made a virtual appearance for a brand event. SRK has a couple of films lined up and one of them is YRF’s Pathan. A few days ago, there were reports that the actor has resumed the shooting of the film which also stars and . Now, a picture of SRK with Mohenjo Daro actor Diganta Hazarika has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey postponed, 83 set to suffer huge losses, Kareena Kapoor age-shamed and more

Reportedly, Diganta is a part of Pathan, and the actor took to Instagram to share a picture with SRK. He captioned it as, “Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you HUMBLE…. SRK @iamsrk The most successful actor of India Cinema yet the most humble human being.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmaan Khurrana and other likely Bollywood stars who'd be a perfect fit for Rajesh Khanna's biopic by Farah Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diganta Hazarika (@diganta_hazarika)

A fan of SRK commented on the post, “Is this pic from Pathan Set?” Another fan wrote, “Boss Is Back.” #Pathan has started trending on Twitter, so a fan of the superstar commented on the picture, “One pic nd twitter has already gone crazy.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Fan co-star Megha Gupta burns the Internet as she poses pictures from a 'Cold Shower'

YRF is creating a spy universe, so in Pathan, ’s character Tiger will have a cameo, and in Tiger 3, SRK will be seen as Pathan. Recently, while talking to media on his birthday, Salman dropped a major hint about the release dates of Pathan and Tiger 3. He stated that his film might release in December and the SRK starrer will hit the big screens before that.

Apart from Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee’s next directorial which also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and . The shooting of the film was started a couple of months ago but was reportedly put on hold due to Aryan Khan’s drug case. The film will mark Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut.