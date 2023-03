Shah Rukh Khan was lauded by his fans for the way he handled his elder son Aryan Khan’s drug case, which was highly publicized and became the nation's concern. SRK became quiet after Aryan's case and chose to refrain from making press conferences and more while he stays connected with his fans through social media. And now the Pathaan star's close friend Viveck Vaswani spoke about how the superstar handled his son's case with all the grace and dignity. The actor was asked by the Canadian radio station Connect FM about SRK's silence, and he called it grace and dignity." I think he did not want to escalate it; he didn’t open his mouth, and neither did Aryan, Gauri, or Suhana; it is called grace and dignity". Also Read - Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway celeb review: Shah Rukh Khan, Neha Dhupia shower love on Rani Mukerji's film; King Khan says, 'My Rani shines'

Shah Rukh Khan was not only praised by his fans but even by the team of lawyers who fought the case for Aryan Khan, and he was called the most dignified superstar ever. SRK and his family have moved on from the most haunted phase of their lives, and today the superstar is enjoying all the success of his comeback film, Pathaan. He is hailed as God by his juniors and is an inspiration to millions. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor didn't take fees for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar; a look at Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and more who also worked in films for free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)