Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Athit Naik who played Preity Zinta's younger brother Shiv in Kal Ho Naa Ho is a cinematographer today

Remember Athit Naik who played the role of 's handicapped younger brother named Shiv Kapur in 's ? Well, the cute little boy has now grown up to be a handsome man. And just like Jhanak Shukla, who played Jia in the film, quit acting to become an archaeologist, Athit too has acting quit but taken his work behind the cameras.

Athit keeps sharing pictures of his work on social media and looks happy to be in this profession. According to his bio on Instagram, he is a director of photography/cinematographer today. He is also a father to his two puppies and married to Dr. Akshada Kadam Naik. He has graduated from Columbia in 2014. Going by his posts, his projects include a few commercials, web series, short films, music videos and a TV sitcom.

Earlier, Athit had shared a still from Kal Ho Naa Ho wherein he is seen being consulted by Shah Rukh Khan during the basketball scene with his little co-star Jhanak Shukla. On May 25, Athit shared a behind-the-scenes picture with the film's producer and wished him on his birthday.

In 2017, when Kal Ho Naa Ho had completed its glorious 14 years in Bollywood, Athit had shared an emotional note on Instagram recalling the moments on the sets. "It’s like a curveball. I can’t believe its been 14 years already. I remember everything from the shoot. When everyone was shooting the sad Kal Ho Naa Ho song sequence, with the bride leaving, Saif had got a bat and was playing baseball catches with me and Jhanak (the girl who played the role of Athit’s stepsister, Jia). Mrs Bachchan (Jaya Bachchan) used to get brownies for us on the sets and Preity taught us the New York lingo. Shah Rukh was recovering from a back surgery and he was in terrible pain. But, he shot for the film, as if nothing had happened,” Athit had told Hindustan Times.

Back then, Athit had also revealed why he chose to quit acting and became a cinematographer. "I realised that there is enough talent in the field of acting. The world needs more storytellers and people behind the camera. Therefore, I started spending more time with the DOPs. Till now, three of my short films have been to Cannes. I’m a happy man and I don’t regret quitting acting,” he had said.