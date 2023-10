Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Mahira Khan had a grand wedding and fans cannot get over her dreamy shaddi. Pictures and videos from her fairytale wedding are still going viral on social media. The Pakistani actor has been sharing glimpses from her wedding ceremony and fans are going gaga over the same. On Friday, the beautiful actress shared yet another wedding video from her sangeet ceremony wherein she donned a gorgeous lehenga and her husband Salim Karim wore a black sherwani. Abida Parveen is a renowned Pakistani singer and composer who was seen dancing with the groom and the bride. Mahira wrote in the caption, "Anyone who knows me... knows.. Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr." 'Jhoom Jhoom' song plays in the background and Mahira makes the happiest bride as she dances to the tunes. Also Read - Fawad Khan flirts with Deepika Padukone in this viral video, watch Ranveer Singh’s priceless reaction

Take a look at Mahira Khan's video from Sangeet

Apart from Mahira's wedding video, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's spotting grabbed a lot of attention. Netizens could not help but spot Fawad who attended Mahira's wedding and his glimpse have amde fans skip their heart beat. The actor looks handsome as he wore a beige kurta pyjama and a shawl. Netizens remembered their show Humsafar wherein their chemistry was breath taking. One fan wrote, "Fawad khan though ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Another user said, "NO WAY FAWAD WAS THERE ??". The two were even seen in Maula Jatt and their on-screen pairing set the screens on fire. Also Read - Want Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan back in Bollywood? Raees director makes a case as Pakistan cricket team arrives in India

Earlier also Mahira shared a video from her mehendi ceremony and her son Azlan can be seen holding the phoolon ka chadar as she walks in. Salim was seen kissing her hand and the guests were performing at the function. Mahira was seen dancing her heart out and she captioned the video as, "Pyaar aur dosti ka Jashan. P.S Can you guess some of the songs?" Also Read - Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed: Meet Pakistani actors in Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Watch Mahira Khan dancing on her mehendi ceremony -

A look at Mahira Khan's pictures from her Mehendi ceremony

Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim on October 1. She was earlier married to Ali Askari, but the two parted ways in 2015. Mahira has a 13-year-old son, Azlan, from her first marriage. Read more updates on entertainment news.