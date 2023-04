Shah Rukh Khan is termed a King for a reason. He is not just the king of Bollywood but he rules the hearts of millions of his diehard fans who would do anything for their king. But apart from his acting and films, Shah Rukh Khan is also known for being a true gentleman. The bond that he shares with his family has always garnered him extra love and affection. He is a perfect example of the best husband and doting father. He would go to any lengths to ensure that his family is happy. He wouldn't miss an opportunity to appreciate too. Recently, he dropped the sweetest comment on a post made by Gauri Khan about family. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri grooved along while Priyanka Chopra performed on stage with Ranveer Singh at NMACC [Watch video]

A few days ago, shared a fabulous picture of the Khan family on her social media handle and it was all over entertainment news. Dressed in black and white, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan could be seen striking a pose with kids , and AbRam Khan. The picture received an amazing response with fans swooning over the Khan family. Fans showered love in abundance. But it is Shah Rukh Khan's comment that stands out from all. He appreciated his wife Gauri Khan and said that she has made the most beautiful children. Aww, how sweet, isn't it? Many celebrities like , , Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Bhavna Pandey and others commented on the picture too. Also Read - SRK's Ra.One to Kangana Ranaut's Krrish 3; Bollywood's most expensive costumes that outshine movie budgets [Watch Video]

Check out Gauri Khan's post and Shah Rukh Khan's comment below:

Shah Rukh Khan who was on a sabattical of sort post Zero made a comeback with Pathaan and he literally blew everyone's minds. The film broke record after record and it turned out to be the biggest film in the history of Bollywood. It has become the highest grossing film ever and Shah Rukh Khan's fans are over the moon. King Khan now has a busy schedule ahead. He has two major films that will hit the theatres soon. Jawan directed by Atlee is going to release soon and then there is Dunki by Rajkummar Hirani. It seems, 2023 is going to be a Shah Rukh Khan year. He will also be seen in Tiger 3 with .