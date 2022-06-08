A few days ago, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. The Pathaan star has not given any official statement about it, but his fans are worried about his health. ‘Gel Well Soon SRK’ was trending on social media a couple of days ago. Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on his wife Gauri Khan’s Instagram post has grabbed everyone’s attention, and fans of the superstar are replying to his comment and enquiring about his health. Also Read - Vikram: Two sequels of Kamal Haasan starrer in the works? Here's what we know about Vikram 2 and Vikram 3

took to Instagram to announce that she will be hosting master classes on interior design and décor, so SRK commented on it, “I think I will sign up for this….get my study to look better!!” Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Anu in shock after knowing about Anuj's first marriage, Barkha to wage war against her and more

A fan commented, “@iamsrk hope you are fine sir I make Duaa for you to speady recovery soon.” Another fan wrote, “Oh look who's healthy, the strongest man is ours.” One more fan commented, “@iamsrk sir apna khyal rkhiye bht, Allah sehat ata farmaye, thanks for this comment, pls kaise h aap ye bhi share kre fans se.” Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Janhit Mein Jaari to Jurassic World Dominion; your ultimate low down on all the theatrical and OTT releases

Well, SRK’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen. The actor was last seen in the 2018 release Zero. But, 2023 will be a treat for his fans as not one or two, but three films of SRK will be hitting the big screens.

2023 will start with a bang as , , and starrer Pathaan will release on 5th January 2023. Later, in June SRK starrer Jawan is slated to hit the big screens. The movie also stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead role. The year will end with Dunki which also stars in the lead role. Directed by , it will release on 22nd December 2023. Now, that’s what we call a great lineup.