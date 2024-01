Shah Rukh Khan is one of the top stars who delivered Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki in 2023. He was honoured with a special award at an event for the Indian of the Year. The actor at the event opened up on the difficult times in 2021, both personally and professionally. He talked about the lessons learned. He also pitched for work for Mani Ratnam as well. And now, his comment on playing bad guy is going viral. Netizens feel it is directed at Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about playing a bad guy

During his speech, Shah Rukh Khan talked about doing good things and also playing a bad guy. He says he is a guy who is hopeful and tells happy stories. He plays heroes who do good things and give hope and happiness. But if he were to play a bad guy, he adds, "I make sure he suffers a lot, he dies a dog's death, because I believe goodness begets goodness. And I believe badness deserves a kick in the backside."

The actor says he wants to play honest roles that give people the courage to dream. He believes he should work quietly and diligently with the hope that life doesn't topple his cart anytime soon.

Watch this video about Ranbir Kapoor here:

Netizens react to Shah Rukh Khan's comment about bad guys

Now, netizens have reacted to the comment by SRK. They feel it was in reference to Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Ranbir plays an alpha male in the movie by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The character was slammed and was called out for being misogynistic. And hence, netizens have reacted to the same. Check out the X posts here:

What about DON.? — Varun (@varunamogh) January 10, 2024

He didn't say any other name except himself.. But phir bhi Animal fans ka pichwada pta nhi kyun sulag rha hai... ? ? ? ? — ?? Abhinandan Sharma (Abhi) ?? (@theCoolScorpion) January 10, 2024

Bodied my jhant ka baal randbir kapoor and SRV ? — Daddy ?? (@papa_b0lte_) January 10, 2024

phir Don abhi tak pakda kyun nahi gaya?? — Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) January 11, 2024

Don 1 & 2? ? infact in Don 1 he kills the good guy in first 20 minutes — happy flowers team (@ManCityKD) January 11, 2024

So no collaboration with #SandeepReddyVanga — Apoko Amakali (@WahSaeenWah) January 10, 2024

Animal hurted that much ? ?? pic.twitter.com/SHItpMlXyh — Senthil Kumar (@sambarkudu) January 10, 2024

He hijacked a metro in jawaan , it's itself a biggest crime . — Sid. ?? (@Bahubali365) January 10, 2024

No Animal were harmed in this clip ? — R C (@iamNormFan) January 10, 2024

BAD GUY seriously ? I thought he is only insecure about prabhas now insecure about ranbir also? wtf .. the way his acting in animal is far better than srk whole career .. as a Telugu I’m a fan of ranbir after animal — shivaji Maharaj (@shivaji0920) January 10, 2024

Toh phir darr kya tha aur Don ? — Radhe Bhaiya (@RadheBhaiya27) January 10, 2024

HNY me chori kyu ki?? — Being Sarcastic (@being_as2301) January 11, 2024

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan movies from 2023, Pathaan collected Rs 1050 crore approx. Jawan, on the other hand, surpassed his record and became the highest-grossing movie to earn Rs 1150 crore approx. His third movie Dunki has minted over Rs 432 crore worldwide.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, on the other hand, has minted Rs 551.21 crore nett and Rs 244.15 crore overseas, making the total collections of Animal to be around Rs 900 crore. It is RK's biggest hit. The movie though slammed by some critics has received amazing response from the audience.