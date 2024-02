Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is not that little girl anymore. She has already made her big acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which released on Netflix late last year. As of now, there is no official announcement about the next project; however, the actors recently achieved yet another milestone. It is stated that Suhana Khan has bought a lavish property in Alibaug, thus making her an avid owner of a beautiful property at such a young age. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda recalls going through bad anxiety; reveals who helped him overcome it

Suhana Khan buys a luxurious property in Alibaug?

According to a report in TOI, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has invested in a lavish property in Alibaug. The stamp duty papers mention her as the owner, and the land which she bought is approximately 7820 square meters. For those unaware, it's not the first time that Suhana has invested in a property in Alibaug. In June 2003, speculation arose that she had bought a farmland in Alibaug for 12.91 crore. The land in question belongs to Thal village. What exact property has Suhana invested in this time? That's something which is still not out. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan talks about the reason behind his downfalls; reveals what motivated him to make a comeback

Talking about Suhana Khan, the actress received mixed responses for her debut project "The Archiees." While a section of social media loved her performance, a few thought that she needs to brush up on her acting skills a bit more. On a personal front, Suhana Khan has been constantly linked to Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. Gossip mongers suggest that the duo are in a steady relationship; however, as of now, they don't want to be vocal about their relationship. In an old interview, Suhana Khan explained that when Shah Rukh Khan used to drop her at school, she used not to hug him back as she hated the attention she received when people spotted her with her superstar dad.

In the same interview, Suhana mentioned that as she grew, she came to know the aura of her superstar father and understood how big a star her dad is. Suhana also expressed her wish that while the world calls her Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, she wants one day her dad to be addressed as Suhana's papa.