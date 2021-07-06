Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan flaunts her washboard abs after her pilates session – view pic

, daughter of superstar , is quite active on social media. The 20-year-old is already a sensation on the internet. She keeps sharing her stunning pictures on her Instagram and leave her fans jaw-dropped. And yet again, Suhana has taken the internet by storm with her mirror selfie taken right after her pilates session. Also Read - Flashback Friday: 29 Years of SRK – When Gauri told Shah Rukh Khan to leave 2 films he signed before Deewana and return the producer's money

In the picture, Suhana is seen wearing a crop top and gym shorts as she stood before a mirror to click a selfie. She is seen flaunting her washboard abs which proves that Suhana is an absolute fitness freak.

Take a look.



Last month, a childhood picture of Suhana had started doing the rounds of social media. In the picture shared by one of Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram fan page, Suhana is seen accompanied by her superstar father and mother at Ra.One's London premiere. She is seen dressed in a white frock and a jacket. She is seen holding papa SRK's hand as she looks nervous and baffled seeing all the people gathered around her.

Last year, Suhana had opened up on how she was told ugly because of her skin tone since the age of 12. She had said she has not get her skin lightened, adding that she would never do it.

Urging to end colourism, Suhana had shared in an Instagram post, "I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too.#endcolourism."

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. She is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.