Suhana Khan is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with The Archies. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan have been endorsing a few brands and attending some media events before her debut. She became a brand ambassador of Tira beauty alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. And a video from the event is going viral wherein Suhana is seen talking about refraining from setting unrealistic beauty standards.

Suhana Khan's video on setting unrealistic beauty standards goes viral

A Reddit user shared the video and opened up a discussion on Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's comments about 'unrealistic beauty standards.' The young actress is heard saying, that today's generation believes that it is not about setting unrealistic beauty standards anymore. Suhana claims that it's about challenging them and breaking them. The young beauty shares that her generation is really defining 'the term beauty, with more layers and depth.' While Suhana seems to be saying the right thing, she was called out by netizens.

Watch the video of Suhana Khan here:

Suhana Khan gets trolled for her comment

Some of the netizens are claiming that Suhana has whitened her skin and changed her nose as well. That's not it they even dragged Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor into the matter claiming that even they have changed/altered their appearance. Her comment on the true beauty has not gone down well with the netizens. One of the users commented, "There is clearly no nuanced thought behind those lines, it's a textbook answer at best. Our generation is actually the most insecure generation when it comes to looks because of the internet or whatever,," Another user shared, "She changed her nose, whitens her skins and is giving gyan to common folks. Truly SRK's daughter."

Watch the video of Suhana Khan with SRK at the Tirupati temple here:

Suhana Khan has been vocal about facing colourism because of her brown skin tone. The actress has been called Kaali, etc because of her skin colour. Suhana has definitely had a glow-up and it's not going down well with a lot of people. Suhana Khan is also a brand ambassador of Maybelline. She will make her debut with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and more in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It will be released on Netflix later this year.