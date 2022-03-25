is setting the internet on fire and how! and 's gorgeous-young daughter took to her social media handle and shared a picture from a photoshoot. Sadly, it's just one picture. But, Suhana went backless for her shoot. Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana shared a picture in a silky gown. She had her hair tied up in a bun with some flicks giving an edge over her gorgeous features. The black outfit has just one strip on her upper back and is open till her lower back. Suhana's picture seems like from a retro era. She posted a black heart alongside the picture. Check it out below: Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: First salaries of these 7 Bollywood celebs and what they charge now will leave you astonished

Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya pool sesh, Shilpa Shetty-Samisha's flight banter and more: Pics that prove these Maa-Beti duos are best travel partners

Watch BollywoodLife Awards 2022 NOW

She got the genes of Pathaan star SRK and mama Gauri Khan. Uff, Suhana looks so HAWT! On the work front, Suhana Khan is going to make her Bollywood debut with a film for Netflix inspired by the Archies. Zoya is helming the film. It is going to be a musical drama that will also star , Agastya Nanda, and Jahaan Kapoor, as per the reports. Just yesterday, pictures from their look test were leaked online. Suhana, Khushi and Agastya's looks were leaked in the media. It is said that Suhana will be essaying the role of Veronica Lodge, while Agastya will be seen as Archie Andrews, on the other hand, Khushi will be portraying the character of Betty Cooper in the musical drama film. The movie will be bankrolled by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. More deets about the same are yet to be revealed. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Priyanka Chopra slays in a saree at pre-Oscar event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chills in the pool with Aaradhya and more

While announcing her new project had said, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."