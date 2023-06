Suhana Khan is the real star among The Archies cast, and you can clearly see in this video where a female fan cannot contain her excitement seeing the superstar kid at the airport with her entire star cast of the film and insisted on a picture with her while she was getting clicked with her entire crew of her debut film. Even the crew members are aware of the stardom that Suhana Khan holds, all thanks to her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, and they happily got on side to let the fans click with the star girl. Also Read - The Archies stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and more star kids' childhood pics would make you go aww

Watch the video of Suhana Khan following the legacy of Shah Rukh Khan, and fans claim she is the next superstar like her father and we agree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While this video is receiving mixed response from the netizens, there are many who are questioning the stardom of the girl and are not understanding why people are her fans as she hasn’t done anything till date and her debut film is yet to release, and they once again cry nepotism, while the fans are elated to see Suhana following in the footsteps of her father and happily obliging for the pictures.

One user said," She has fans?? Kaun hain ye log aur kahan se aate hain??". Another user commented,"And just bc she’s is ark’s daughter, does not mean she will be a talent, let’s wait and watch but I highly doubt it! I don’t see it…..not even 1%", One more user wrote, " Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan playing football with a little Aryan Khan and teaching cycling to Suhana will have you hooked [Watch viral video]

Trending Now

Suhana and the entire cast of The Archies are reportedly travelling to Brazil for the final segment of the shoot. The film also features and Agastya Nanda, who are star kids as well. Khushi is the daughter of late actress and sister of , who inspired her to become an actress, while Agastya Nanda is the grandson of . The Archies is going to release soon on Netflix, helmed by versatile director .