It is rare to find someone looking exactly like you! Well, of course, unless you are a twin. But Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is among those who have a doppelganger and has had a chance to meet her too. The young diva along with her mother Gauri Khan and others is in Dubai on a vacation. Over her trip, she met Pakistani social media influencer Bareeha. She is known to be Suhana Khan's twin for the resemblance she shares with the star kid.

Suhana Khan meets her doppleganger

As Bareeha bumped into Suhana Khan while in Dubai, she managed to get a picture with her. Standing side-by-side and smiling, one can definitely presume them to be twins. Even netizens are stumped to see the resemblance the two ladies share. In the picture, Suhana Khan looks classy and elegant in a floral white and orange bodycon dress. She happily smiled with Bareeha. Netizens literally called them twins. A comment read, "So much resemblance..wow!!" Another comment read, "FINALLLLLLLLY WHEN SISTER MET SISTER !! hahahaha i cannot believe this !!! " Their picture has gone viral all over entertainment news.

Suhana Khan's upcoming movie

Talking about Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter is venturing into Bollywood with the film The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar the film marks the Bollywood debut of star kids like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. It is going to be a Netflix film and netizens are already excited to see the new lot of Bollywood shinning on the screen. The film will only release next year.

While it is a first for Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson), Suhana Khan has already shown her acting chops in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. She was quite impressive.