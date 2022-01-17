’s daughter is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but she always grabs the attention of netizens because of her social media posts. Recently, it was her cousin Alia Chhiba’s birthday, and Suhana took to her Insta story to share a couple of pictures from the party. She is seen wearing a black strapless dress and she is looking stunning in it. While in one Insta story she simply wrote ‘Birthday girl’, in another one, Suhana captioned, “I love you forever and ever.” Check out the pictures below… Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor oozes oomph as she poses in a crop top and hot pants; BFFs Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday cannot stop gushing – view pics

Suhana is surely a stunner and she is totally ready for Bollywood. There have been reports that she will be making her acting debut with Netflix’s The Archies which will be directed by . Reportedly, apart from Suhana, the movie will also star and Agastya Nanda. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

A few days ago, Suhana was in the news for liking a shirtless picture of Tiger Shroff on Instagram. The netizens were quite excited to see that Tiger’s picture grabbed the attention of SRK’s daughter.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan and his movies, the actor will be seen in films like Pathan and Atlee’s next. Reportedly, he is currently busy with the shooting of Pathan which also stars and in the lead roles. It is said that the shooting of the movie will be wrapped up by March 2022.

Meanwhile, there are not many updates on Atlee’s film. Last year, it was said that the movie went on the floors, but the shooting was stalled due to ’s drug case. The film also stars Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra.