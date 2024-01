Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, is undoubtedly one of the most popular faces in the world. His massive fan following across the globe is a testament to his unimaginable success. Recently, The Academy shared a song from one of his iconic movies on their official Instagram page, which is a massive achievement for Bollywood. This grand gesture by The Academy has left his fans ecstatic, and many of them have even claimed that he is bigger than the Oscars. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram: Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Mahesh Babu's film; calls it 'Massiest Movie'

The Academy shares Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ song

In the post below, you can witness how The Academy's official Instagram page shared a video of the famous song 'Mehendi Lag k Rakhna' from the blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featuring legendary actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The caption confidently recognizes the name of the movie and acknowledges the lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Check out the post below.

As soon as the news spread, the Instagram community erupted with joy over a Bollywood film finally receiving its long-overdue recognition. Many users boldly called out The Academy, stating that it is high time they acknowledge Shah Rukh Khan's immense contribution to Indian cinema. Some even went as far as to declare that King Khan is bigger than the Oscar itself. Check out the reactions below.

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly a global superstar. Most of his films have performed exceptionally well at the overseas box office. He enjoys a massive female fan following across Europe and Germany. In fact, it is said that Egypt often remembers India as the country where Shah Rukh Khan resides.